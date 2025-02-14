Marius Borg Høiby embarrasses Norwegian Royals with new scandal

Marius Borg Høiby faces new allegations in high-profile assault case

Marius Borg Høiby has been accused of sexual assault in another case that adds to the growing list of allegations against him.

According to reports, Norwegian authorities are investigating claims that Høiby assaulted TV presenter Linni Meister, 39, at a private gathering in 2018.

The incident allegedly took place during a party in the basement of Skaugum Castle, the royal residence where he lived at the time. Law enforcement officials are believed to have obtained a video of the assault, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Meister, who was reportedly unaware of the alleged attack until she was informed by police, has since confirmed the accusations, stating on Snapchat that the report is “true.”

Høiby, who has been linked to multiple sexual assault and drug-related investigations, has yet to respond publicly to the latest claims.

Although he is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family, Høiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship.

His mother married Crown Prince Haakon when he was four, making him the stepson of Norway’s future king and the half-brother of Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the country's future queen.

These allegations mark another troubling chapter in Høiby’s life, further distancing him from the royal family’s public image.