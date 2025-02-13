'Harry Potter' fans are quite unhappy with 'Dumbledore' casting for TV series

HBO backed 'Harry Potter' series is set to release in 2026

The all-new Harry Potter TV series has reportedly found the right person to portray the character of Professor Dumbledore.

According to the sources, the makers have approached two-time Oscar winner John Lithgow to play the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

However, the HBO representatives have not uttered a word over the rumours, neither they have agreed nor denied.

But the fans have already expressed their feeling over the new casting before any confirmation. They have their strong views about it.

One of the X users penned: “If you need another reason, to think the #HarryPotter Reboot is a dumb idea…"

Meanwhile another user wrote: “Oh Warner Bros quite literally need to pull something out of their hat to save Harry Potter.”

“John Lithgow as Dumbledore certainly feels like is going to put a lot of people off wanting to watch it. Whatever happened to keeping it all British!”

Some fans thinks that the new casting is all about 'cash grab'. They believed that the HBO makers are 'recycling the old' film series.

A third user expressed: “Makes my skin crawl. That guy has one mode: Annoying.”

On the other hand, the Harry Potter series creators have launched an open casting call for the children of age group 9-11 for the role of Harry, Ron and Harmione.