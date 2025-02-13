Prince Harry surprises fans with unannounced Invictus Games appearance

Prince Harry unexpectedly stepped back into the spotlight at the Invictus Games, despite earlier reports suggesting he would take a break from public engagements on Wednesday.



The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a medal ceremony in Whistler, delighting attendees who had been informed he would be absent for the day. His continued presence highlights his deep commitment to the competition he founded to support wounded military veterans.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle returned to California on Tuesday after spending five days at the event. Her early departure mirrored her attendance at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, where she also left mid-way through to reunite with Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

From home, Meghan shared an Instagram post showcasing Canadian treats and souvenirs she brought back for their children.

Looking ahead, Prince Harry expressed excitement about the Invictus Games returning to the UK in 2027, marking a full-circle moment for the competition that began in London a decade ago.