Kim Kardashian makes rare confession about Tom Brady roast

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed her true feelings about Tom Brady roast.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared what it was like to participate in Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

The SKIMS founder explained that it was an awful experience for her and she would never do it again.

“I will never, ever do a roast again,” declared the 44-year-old reality star.

Earlier in May 2024, Kim joined a star-studded lineup that included Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreischer and Jeff Ross for the roasting show.

When her turn came on the show, she was welcomed with boos by the crowd, which was believed to be stirred by her feud with Taylor Swift.

Kim mentioned that the jokes she faced during the roast were far from “innovative” and focused on her “reputation”.

Meanwhile, the reality star also dismissed rumours about asking Netflix to remove all of the boos from the roast show.

A producer pointed out that there was a “narrative” she went to Netflix and asked them to remove all the booing, to which Kim replied, “No. I could care less. Let me live my life. It happened. I don't erase what happened.”

“I'm the best sport, like I can handle it, but it just wasn't new. All they do is call the girls whores. It was just the same thing. But I thought Nikki Glaser killed it, I really did,” stated the reality star.

Kim added, “There were so many funny moments, I'm not going to sit here and literally be the victim of like... it wasn't about me. It was fun to be a part of it, and I did it and I never have to do it again.”