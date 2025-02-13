Harrison Ford talks filling in for late William Hurt in ‘Captain America 4’

Harris Ford talks about walking in foot steps of William Hurt in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Harrison Ford shared his experience of filling in for William Hurt as he takes on the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in Captain America: Brave New World.

Hurt, who died in 2022 due to cancer at age of 71, had portrayed the character in five MCU movies between 2008's The Incredible Hulk and 2021's Black Widow.

During Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Tuesday, the Indiana Jones actor described it as a delicate thing to take on.

"We knew each other enough to nod and say hello, but I didn't know the man very well," Ford said of the late actor.

"It's a delicate thing to think about, stepping into the shoes of someone else that has played a character so successfully and so treasured by the Marvel universe," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"It is a daunting prospect. He was a remarkable actor and I wanted to make sure that I had the equipment, that I had the words, that I had the emotional opportunities to continue what he had done and bring it to some kind of conclusion."

The new film continues the tense relationship Ross holds with other Marvel superheroes.

It revolves around Ross, who's elected president of the United States turns into a red version of the Hulk and becomes a formidable foe for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who's operating as Captain America.

Previously, during San Diego Comic-Con, Ford echoed similar sentiment about Hurt.

"God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character," he said at the time.

The film, Captain America: Brave New World is slated to release in theatres on February 14th.