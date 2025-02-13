Millie Bobby Brown gets candid about farm life away from Hollywood

Millie Bobby Brown gets candid about living on a farm away from Hollywood

Millie Bobby Brown has recently revealed why she prefers living on a farm with her husband Jake Bongiovi away from spotlight.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Stranger Things star said, “I’m not doing it for the aesthetic. I'm doing it because I love it.”

Millie noted that there might be “some trad wives out there doing it” because it seemed “wholesome, but it is not”.

“If you’re not picking up horse wastes or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all,” explained the 22-year-old.

Sharing details about animals, the Enola Holmes actress mentioned that they have cows, goats, sheep and donkeys, plus dogs that she rescued from local kill shelters.

Clarifying the conjecture that farm life is peaceful, Millie quipped, “You think animals are peaceful. You think the South is peaceful. You think this place is peaceful.”

“But there's so much chaos,” she remarked.

The actress added that there is “laughter and a lot of passion and excitement, and it is a very vibrant place”.

“There is so much chaos, and that is where I thrive,” she declared.