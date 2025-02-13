Khloe Kardashian opens up about emotional reunion with Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian will always consider her ex-husband Lamar Odom to be the "right person, wrong time."

That's just what she stated after a fan's emotional response to the most recent episode of The Kardashians, in which she met the former NBA player in person for the first time since their 2016 divorce.

"Why was this reunion so hard to watch," the fan wrote on TikTok. "You can tell he still loves her and regrets not having a family w her. This is the literal proof of right person, wrong time."

Khloe agreed, replying in the comments section, "Right person- wrong time for sure."

"So much of the 'what ifs' play," she continued. "This meeting was hard for us both. Maybe in different ways."

Khloe and Lamar talked about the issues that plagued their seven-year marriage when they got back together. The reality star's decision to end her relationship was ultimately influenced by Lamar's continued drug use following his overdose in 2015.

"I took you through a lot," he told Khloe during their heart-to-heart. "I love you for trying your hardest with me."

But for Khloe, the "words are empty."

"I don’t have a lot of emotions for this meeting," she admitted in a confessional. "I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship. For years, this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone, to have to go through all that, it's almost like a death."

She continued, "I had to break contact with him because Lamar was repeating some of the same behaviors that I just couldn't stand for."

Khloe stated that she had to leave after attempting "countless times to save Lamar" in the exclusive E! News look at the second segment of their reunion, which aired on Hulu on February 12.

"I had to learn the hard way that I can’t save anyone in that position," she added. "I almost lost myself—and I probably did at some points—trying to save him."