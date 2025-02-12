Scarlett Johansson justifies religious views against Kanye West drama

Scarlett Johansson speaks out against Kanye West AI footage

Scarlett Johansson has finally spoken out after she was featured in an AI video of Jewish celebrities opposing Kanye West.

The Marvel star, who has been vocal about her beliefs throughout her Hollywood career, opened up to People Magazine about her intolerance for any kind of hate speech, citing how her religious practices have influenced her views.

Condemning the misuse of A.I, The Black Widow actress said in an exclusive statement, "It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an anti-Semitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction.”

She further supported her religious views, adding, "I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it."

Scarlett further emphasized the importance of calling out Artificial Intelligence misuse, citing its harmful impact on truth in multiple ways.

She quipped, "We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

This comes on the heels of Kanye’s recent sales on his Yeezy web store as he shared a carousel of anti-Semitic posts on X referencing Nazism.