Zoe Saldana reveals her 2025 Oscars date amid Emilia Perez controversy

Zoe Saldana reveals her date for Oscars amid 'Emilia Perez' controversy

Zoe Saldana has recently shared she wants her loved ones by her side at this year’s Oscars.

The actress, who earned first-ever Academy Awards nomination for her role in the Emilia Perez, opened up about who she would be taking to the ceremony as her date

Zoe replied, “My husband will be my date… he's just the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

The Avatar star said she also requested “tickets for my dad and my mom and also for my reps”.

“They're the ones that are day in and day out in this every single day for me and so many like me and I want to be able to celebrate it with them,” explained Zoe while speaking to Jessie and Lennie Ware on their podcast Table Manners.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress discussed hatred online and how social media enabled people “to weaponise their devices”.

Zoe noted, “We're living in such an era where social media gives you the permission to be so different from yourself.”

“So, most of the time, people sort of weaponise the fact that they can hide behind these devices to just spew so much hatred and intolerance and inflexibility,” added the actress.