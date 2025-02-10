Travis Kelce shares Eras Tour throwback ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce recalls performing with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is still enchanted by Eras Tour performance with Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old NFL star recalled, “I’ve been on a few stages in my life, [but] that one was definitely the most shocking,” in an interview on Saturday, February 8th.

“I felt like an ant in a whole new world. The stadium, the lights, the crowd and how they went insane. The whole time I’m thinking, ‘Oh, snap, I have a job to do. I gotta lock in and I gotta make this fun,” added the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, in conversation with Westwood One Sports.

The New Heights host admitted that he was under a lot of pressure while performing at girlfriend’s record-breaking tour, adding that “Tay gave [him] the opportunity” and he wanted to not disappoint the audience.

Kelce added that the performance is now one of his core memories, “Sure enough, the crowd was off their rocker,” he said. “It was insane in there for quite a while and a memory I’ll never forget, for sure.”

“There was that team aspect of, ‘Alright, we’re here together. I’m not up here by myself,'” he added, saying everyone’s “chemistry” aligned.

Swift sent fans into a frenzy when she welcomed the NFL star onstage for her third night at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

The athlete joined the pop superstar and her backup dancers on stage for the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance.

Kelce lifted the 14-time-Grammy winner up from the ground and carried her across the stage as a part of her setlist.