Travis Kelce holds back tears talking about Super Bowl defeat

Travis Kelce appears grief-stricken after Super Bowl 2025 loss: ‘gonna hurt’

Travis Kelce was visibly sad as he talked to the media after Kansas City Chief’s 2025 Super Bowl loss.

The 35-year-old NFL star dished on the game, praising Philadelphia Eagles for their better performance in “all three phases” of the game, on Sunday, February 9th.

When asked about what mistakes Kelce thinks they made, he noted, “[We] couldn’t get it going offensively. I mean they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense.”

Reflecting on the worst part about the devastating loss, the tight end shared, “We haven’t played that bad all year. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

Continuing to shed light on the Chiefs’ sorrows after the loss, he revealed that their coach told the team, “this one’s gonna hurt, let it hurt and figure out how to get better because of it.”

“We just couldn’t find that spark. We couldn’t find that momentum," the New Heights host added.

Kelce looked extremely hurt and close to tears, as he cut the interview short and walked away.

Had the Chiefs won, it would have been their third-straight year taking the trophy home.

Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, and family all cheered him on from the stands.