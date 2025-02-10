Bruce French, ‘Passions’ star, theater actor dies at 79

Bruce French dies at age of 79

Bruce French is no more.

A prolific character actor known for his extensive television career and stage performances, passed away on February 7 in Los Angeles at the age of 79.

His wife, longtime Days of Our Lives actress Eileen Barnett, confirmed that he died due to complications from Alzheimer’s, which he had battled for about four years.

French, best recognized for his nine-season role as Father Lonigan on NBC’s Passions, built a remarkable career spanning over 150 acting credits.

His television appearances included L.A. Law, Picket Fences, Ally McBeal, The Practice, Boston Public, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Mad Men, Gilmore Girls, House, The West Wing, and Cheers.

He frequently portrayed priests on screen, even bringing a "clerical collar" to auditions, according to Barnett.

He was also a familiar face in the Star Trek universe, with roles in Enterprise, Voyager, and The Next Generation, along with the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection.

On the big screen, his credits included Thank You for Smoking, Jurassic Park III, Wildcats, and Fletch.

Beyond television and film, French was deeply passionate about theater. He performed at renowned venues, including the Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, and the Los Angeles Actors’ Theatre.

His portrayal of Lucky in Waiting for Godot was filmed for KCET’s Theatre in America series in 1977.

Actor Barry Cutler paid tribute to French on Facebook, remembering him as a dear friend.

"He cheered me on… He was one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I’ve ever encountered. An absolutely lovely and wonderful man," Cutler wrote.

French is survived by his wife, Eileen Barnett, and nieces Claire and Paula.