Holly Willoughby reveals secret to happy marriage with Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby has built an impressive television career, from This Morning to Dancing on Ice, but when life gets overwhelming, she turns to her husband, Dan Baldwin, for a dose of humour.

The TV producer has a knack for making her laugh, even in tense moments.

In her book Reflections, Holly shared how Dan’s ability to lighten the mood helps them navigate disagreements.

"He has this way of making me laugh, no matter what. If we’re arguing, he’ll say something that completely throws me off and suddenly we’re laughing instead," she wrote.

Their bond extends into parenting as well, with Dan using his humour to keep things balanced while raising their three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester.

The couple first met while working on Ministry of Mayhem in the early 2000s and tied the knot in 2007. Despite their strong connection, Holly acknowledges that marriage takes effort, saying, "It’s something we have to work at."