Denzel Washington breaks silence on Oscar snub

Denzel Washington talks about his Oscar snub and new project

Denzel Washington is unfazed despite getting no nominations at the forthcoming Oscar Awards.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, The Equalizer star spoke about his reaction to being snubbed by the Academy for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

"Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset," he quipped. "I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing."

Reflecting on his career, the Training Day actor added, "Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’ve got, I don’t wanna say other fish to fry, but there’s a reality at this age."

Washington also spoke about gaining wisdom over the years. "The beginning of wisdom is understanding. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more and that’s exciting."

He went on to talk about his new project, noting that working on Othello on Broadway is more rewarding than Oscar nominations.

"I was sitting there smiling going: 'Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway.'"

While the Academy didn’t recognise Washington this year, his performance as Macrinus in Gladiator II earned him nominations for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, NAACP Image and Satellite Awards.