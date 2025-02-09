Sabrina Carpenter shares rare behind the scenes from 2025 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter shares behind-the-scene moments from Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter recently shared her joyful experience at the Grammy Awards.

In an Instagram carousel post captioned, "film from Sunday :)," the Please Please Please crooner gave fans a glimpse of the awards night and its afterparty.

The Feather singer was seen with Jack Antonoff’s wife, Margaret Qualley, doing the actress’ signature lip bite. Carpenter was also seen celebrating her Grammy win with Beyoncé and Chappell Roan.

The Taste hitmaker shared after party pictures with Taylor Swift and Antonoff, who produced both their albums.

In one black-and-white photo, the So High School songstress is seen sweetly hugging Carpenter while Antonoff is gazing in the camera. Another image captured the three hanging out with friends, including Qualley.

Carpenter also shared a closer look at her baby blue halter gown featuring 50-carat, brilliant-cut gemstone.

The night was a big success for Carpenter as she bagged two Grammys, Best Pop Performance for Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

To celebrate her big milestone, Carpenter has announced her Short n' Sweet deluxe version featuring Dolly Parton in Please Please Please. Other tracks set as bonuses for Carpenter’s upcoming expanded release include 15 Minutes, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Busy Woman and Bad Reviews.

The album is slated for release on February 14th, 2025.