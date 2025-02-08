Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with moving speech as King celebrates

Prince Harry stepped onto the podium to deliver a powerful speech at the opening ceremony on Saturday, February 8 in Vancouver.

The update came as the official social media of the Invictus Games, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, shared highlights from the ceremony.

The participants were seen engaging with the crowd and mingling with one another before the official kick off. In footage unveiled, Harry was seen in high spirits while making the speech, as Meghan stood behind but still sharing the stage.

“Tonight, we came together to celebrate the incredible Nations participating in the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, at the Nations Welcome Reception,” the caption read.

“As we embark on this unforgettable journey, we stand united in the power of sport, healing, and community. Welcome to Vancouver and Whistler—let the Games begin!”

The update comes as King Charles held star-studded celebrations at his Highgrove residence alongside Queen Camilla. Harry's now former friends, David Beckham and his wife Victoria, were also in attendance as they enjoyed a lovely conversation at the event.