Pete Davidson gets honest about his dumbest tattoo ever

Pete Davidson shares the most regrettable ink on his body

Pete Davidson opened up about the worst tattoos he has ever gotten.

During his Thursday, February 6, stop at the Late Night with Seth Meyers show, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that he is looking forward to removing his "dumbest tattoo" collection.

The show host asked the Dog Man star if there were any tattoos that he was the "happiest" to get rid of amid his painful tattoo removal process. "All of them," the actor and comedian replied.

Playfully hinting that he got all of the inkings before going to rehab, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor added, "So I got the dumbest tattoos."

However, Meyers, 51, insisted on sharing any specific inking, following which Davidson, 31, revealed he has a "collection of cartoons smoking blunts."

His collection included "a Muppet smoking a blunt" and "the Tootsie Pop owl smoking a blunt."

"Which is weird ‘cause I wasn’t even old enough to be around for that cartoon, that commercial," the actor and comedian told Meyers.

During the late-night show, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor spilled the tea on his tattoo-removal process, further revealing that all his ink should be gone by the time he’s 40.

Notably in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Davidson shared he hoped his tattoos would be gone by the time he turned 30.