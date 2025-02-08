Kanye West faces boycott by fans hateful Nazi comments

Kanye West's hateful comments draw fans' reaction

Kanye West has been boycotted.

The rapper has once again sparked outrage with a series of negative statements, making even some of his most dedicated fans to distance themselves from the rapper and boycott his Yeezy brand.

In the past 24 hours, the 47-year-old artist made a string of controversial remarks on X (formerly Twitter), including declaring himself a Nazi, praising Adolf Hitler, and showing support for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

West had been slowly regaining public favor after facing backlash for previous anti-Semitic remarks. His recent successes-including his chart-topping album Vultures, a Grammy nomination, and the revival of his Yeezy fashion brand-suggested that he was on the path to redemption.

However, his latest comments have led to renewed criticism and calls for a boycott.

Following his support for Combs-who is currently facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges and remains in custody after pleading not guilty-many fans expressed their disappointment online.

One user wrote, "I'm canceling my Yeezy order. Bye. Some people are in jail for a good reason…" Another fan shared a direct call to action: "BOYCOTT YEEZY.COM."

A third person added, "Boycott Kanye... I don't wanna call him Ye cuz he ain't deserve that. WE DON'T DESERVE THIS KANYE."

Another moment that seemed to push fans over the edge was West’s post about late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away from a rare form of cancer in 2021 at the age of 41.

In a post on X, West simply wrote, "F*CK VIRGIL."

The statement drew widespread criticism, with one person responding, "This hurts man. After what Kanye said today, Virgil was too kind for this world."

Referring to West's recent album release, another fan commented, "Just cancelled my bully album. Everyone who has orders with Yeezy needs to cancel now. I am done supporting this guy through every controversy (sic).”

A Los Angeles-based fan who has spent time with West in recent weeks told The Sun that many longtime supporters are feeling disillusioned.

"He has a lot of hardcore fans but it’s getting to a point where it's too much," the fan said.

"We thought everything was okay and he was done with the rants, but nope. He's lost a lot of fans. He would be a multi-billionaire by now if it wasn't for his random outbursts."

Meanwhile, the owner of a popular Kanye fan account with over 100,000 followers admitted that they have also grown frustrated.

"I called him an attention wh* under his tweet. Fans are really mad at him now. Never saw that before," the account owner told The U.S. Sun.

With mounting backlash, it remains to be seen how West's latest controversy will impact his career, business ventures, and fanbase in the long run.