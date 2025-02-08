Jessica Alba finally makes big announcement amid Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba has officially filed for divorce from her husband Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage.

According to a report by TMZ, the Fantastic Four actress took this decision with the help of Kim Kardashian’s lawyer and even Cash followed the suit.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress filed the divorce without a prenup and even though there is huge amount of money at stake, sources told the outlet that the “divorce is extremely amicable”.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, Jessica demanded for joint physical and legal custody of their three children. They both listed their date of separation as December 27.

In addition, the actress also requested for her legal name to be restored to Jessica Marie Alba.

Meanwhile, days after the split news broke, Jessica addressed the breakup with an Instagram statement.

She wrote, “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Jessica and Cash experienced “many ups and downs” in their marriage.

However, the insider noted that this was not the “first time” they spoke about splitting.

“They have tried therapy and have worked out past issues over the years,” spilled the source.

“There were trust issues in the past which led to many arguments. At the end of the day, the romance was gone between them,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Jessica and Cash made the “split decision together that this was no longer working or healthy for anyone”

“The children are their priority right now, and they will be cordial while coparenting. It isn’t messy behind the scenes at all,” added an insider.