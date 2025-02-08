Taylor Swift makes shocking decision about Blake Lively

Taylor Swift takes shocking decision about Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has recently taken shocking decision for Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that Taylor might have removed Blake from her Super Bowl guestlist to watch NFL star and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, face off the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

“Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with Taylor,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Blake “has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case”.

It is pertinent to mention that Blake was included in Taylor’s crew last year as they all cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs from a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium.

The news came after Taylor “feels used” by Blake in the explosive legal feud between the actress and It Ends With Us co-star Justin.

Justin claimed that Blake “namedropped” singer to “intimidate” him at a meeting with her husband Ryan Reynolds about edits she had made to a rooftop scene in their movie.

The director mentioned in his $400 million lawsuit that Taylor came and made him feel like he “needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script”.

However, on February 6, it was reported that Taylor “resents” Blake for “calling her one of her dragons and leveraging her name”.

Another source told TMZ that Taylor was “blindsided over the meeting” with Justin.

An insider opened up that the singer had no idea about Justin’s presence before coming to Blake’s apartment.

Taylor spoke to Justin at the time and revealed her excitement for the movie, adding, “He was her friend (Blake’s) boss.”

Moreover, the singer was even surprised to learn that Blake called Taylor “a dragon”.

Meanwhile, multiple sources told US Weekly that Taylor “has always been Blake's friend, but Taylor doesn't have any involvement in the case”.

“Taylor was not a producer on the movie and had no creative involvement,” added an insider.