Ellen DeGeneres’ career seems to be over after latest backlash?

Ellen DeGeneres’s career seems to be over after another backlash?

Ellen DeGeneres’s career seems to be over after facing criticism from former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky.

The well-known daytime talk show host cannot fathom how people “are still coming after her” even though she left the industry four years ago.

Following her accusation of mistreatment of employees at her show, several celebrities came forward sharing their negative experiences with Ellen.

Now, Ali had also included herself in the list of people lashing out at the comedian’s behaviour.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that there’s nothing Ellen can do at this point, except try to stay away from the mess as she already moved to the UK last year.

The source noted that even if Ellen “tries to defend herself, this may add fuel to the fire”.

“It’s incredibly upsetting and frustrating for the comedian,” said an insider.

Ellen would like to reject Ali’s claims but she mentioned how the comedian made her “feel” at the show, so, there’s nothing Ellen “can say to disprove that,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, the comedian-turned-producer is not happy with all the criticism she has been facing in the past four years.

Amid all this hatred, Ellen’s dream of a comeback is “pretty well dead in the water”.

The source explained, “She genuinely thought she could take this time away in England and maybe in a year or two try and dip her toe back into showbiz but the hatred for her is still as strong as ever if these two nobody reality stars are comfortable openly trash-talking her.”

“She’s feeling very defeated and depressed right now,” added an insider.