Shakira opens up about single motherhood after celebrating victory with sons

Shakira opened up about being a single parent for two sons after separation from famous Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Waka Waka singer weighed in on single motherhood, three years after separation with the Spanish footballer, which sometimes becomes overwhelming.

"I am in charge of these two children, these two babies who depend so much on me and I am a single mother, I don't have a husband or a housewife to help me with anything," Shakira, who welcomed sons Milan and Sasha with Piqué, 38, shared.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker explained that one thing that helped her move on from her breakup with the former Barcelona star was her music.

"Songs evolve, they live their own life... they evolve in people's lives," she continued. "They become the soundtrack for many people, including myself."

"I remember chapters of my life through my own music and where I was at then emotionally and mentally," the Grammy Award-winning singer explained.

Recenlty, the doting mother took their two sons at the 2025 Grammy Awards and celebrated her Best Latin Pop award with them with a heartwarming hug during the ceremony.

The former couple first met in 2010 and went official with their relationship in 2011. In 2013, they welcomed their now 12-year-old son Milan, followed by their 10-year-old son Sasha in 2015.

The parents of two were going strong until rumours of Pique cheating on Shakira, 48, broke the internet, during which she announced her breakup.

In 2024, Shakira rekindled her love life with Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount.