Meghan Markle’s ex husband surprises with big news amid Duchess latest video

Trevor Engelson and his wife, Tracey Kurland, have joyfully welcomed their third child together—a baby boy named Logan Stanford Engelson.

The 48-year-old film producer announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message alongside an adorable photo of their newborn.

“We are so proud to introduce the world to Logan Stanford Engelson! Our boy can't wait to meet his big sisters,” Trevor wrote, praising his wife for her strength and grace. “Once again, I’m the luckiest guy I know.”

Tracey gave birth in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, marking a special milestone for the couple, who are already parents to two daughters—Ford Grace, born in August 2020, and Sienna Lee, who arrived in November 2021.

Trevor and Tracey tied the knot in May 2019 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito. Before marrying Tracey, Trevor was previously married to Meghan Markle. The pair wed in Jamaica in 2011 after seven years together but parted ways in 2013, finalising their divorce the following year.

