'Mr. Bean' fans hit by nostalgia after Rowan Atkinson's latest move

Fans are surprised and eager to see what's in store

Mr. Bean fans have been going crazy with the latest video that surfaced on internet featuring comedian Rowan Atkinson.

After a longtime, cult Atkinson followers felt the nostalgia after a clip emerged on social media of the actor filming for a new venture.

However, this time the 70-year-old did not have his buddy ‘teddy’, rather he carried a baby while shooting in Piccadilly circus in London.

The small snippet showed the Johnny English actor coming out of a train station wearing a blue jacket along with ivory dress pants.

He also wore a cozy hand knitted bobble hat while carrying a red bag pack on his back and an infant baby in his arms.

The video left fans and admirers into frenzy, who could not resist reacting to the rare sight.

One social media user wrote: “Really missed his shows really good to see him again thanks.” On the other hand, another penned: “The legendary ROWAN.”

However, one fan expressed his desire to see Rowan reprise the role of 'Mr. Bean' in 2025. “I really wanna see Mr bean in 2025 and how he will navigate life in this era lol”, a fan wrote.

Previously reports came out that the Blackadder actor’s Netflix series Man vs. Bee has been renewed for a follow-up show this time titled, Man vs. Baby.

Therefore, probably the filming video might be from the sets of the same project.