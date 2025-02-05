Brody Jenner opens up about relationship with sister Kylie Jenner

Brody Jenner gets candid about relations with Kardashian step sisters

Brody Jenner had a candid conversation about being a relative of the Kardashian family.

The 41-year-old revealed, “Kendall and Kylie are my sisters. We have the same last name, but we don’t share a bank account,” in an interview with Bustle on Tuesday, February 4th.

The Hills alum added, “I don’t get to go on the pink jet, though I would love to.”

Although Brody is related to the billionaire high profile family, through his father, Caitlyn Jenner, he made it clear that he is not “a trust fund kid who doesn’t have to work.”

The Special Forces star went on to say, “It’s funny that people think that, because, first off, my dad never gave any child support. It wasn’t like we were getting any money from the Kardashians ever.”

As per the outlet, Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, had refused child support at the time of her divorce with Caitlyn.

Brody’s relationship with his dad had since been complicated but Caitlyn recently apologised to his son.

“It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever gotten an apology. You know, ‘I’m sorry for not being there,'” Brody shared last month, adding that it “honestly… meant a lot.”