Prince Harry takes Meghan’s breath away ahead of Valentine’s Day

Prince Harry appears to taking major steps to cherish his relationship with his wife Meghan Markle after the couple experienced a rough couple of months.

The couple’s Montecito mansion nearly escaped a major disaster as wildfires in California raged and many people lost their homes in the process. Meghan also had to push back the release of her Netflix show amid the tragic events.

Moreover, after the Duke of Sussex finally resolved his lawsuits against the UK publishers last month with an out-of-court settlement, Harry’s US visa application has once again come under scrutiny.

Unflattering reports about Meghan’s bullying behaviours also remained in the spotlight for the past few weeks and the Sussexes were dubbed ‘disaster tourists’ after volunteering at the LA wildfires.

Now, to take a break away from the chaos, the Harry is considering taking a vacation with Meghan to the Bahamas just as Valentine’s Day is around the corner.

According to a source cited by Heat Magazine, the couple’s close friend filmmaker Tyler Perry has offered them with a place to stay at the exotic location to unwind and relax.

“Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure both personally and professionally, which has understandably taken its toll on their marriage,” the insider said. “With their relationship under constant speculation, the latest damaging reports, their ongoing family drama and their Hollywood careers hanging by a thread, things are incredibly tough right now.”

The source shared, “Tyler has offered up his Bahamas home to the couple. He told Meghan to take the time to reconnect and repair – insisting that she and Harry needed time away from everyone, even the kids.”

While Harry has his Invictus Games to attend next week, the Duke may be planning to surprise his wife by taking up the getaway offer.