Amy Schumer believes her son will choose her mum's career

Amy Schumer has high hopes for her five-year-old son as she believes he is going to follow her footsteps.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Kinda Pregnant premiere at the Paris Theatre on February 3, the IF star noted that her son, whom she shares with husband Christ Fischer, will become a comedian like her mother.

“He's really funny,” said the 43-year-old.

Amy explained that her son “loves doing stunts and making people laugh”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Amy reflected on her 2019 delivery, saying she felt close to Brianne Howey’s character Meg in the movie.

“The character Meg, who Bri Howey plays, is sort of the closest to me and my experience where she’s going through a lot of emotions about it. Isn’t bright-eyed and bushy tailed about being pregnant like we’re all told we’re supposed to be,” she told the outlet.

Therefore, Amy added that she wanted to show people’s scary pregnancy experience in the movie.

Earlier, the Unfrosted actress appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast where she revealed that her son Gene had only watched her one movie and that’s Trolls 3.

Interestingly, Amy shared that her son got the opportunity to get a glimpse of her Netflix movie

“He thinks that the stunts are funny,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, Kinda Pregnant will premiere on Netflix on February 5.