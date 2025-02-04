Pippa Middleton expands business empire: Exciting news for Kate Middleton?

Kate and Prince William frequently visit the Middleton family home in Berkshire

While Pippa Middleton may be best known as the younger sister of the future Queen of England, she has built an impressive life of her own—complete with a luxurious £15 million estate and a growing business portfolio.

One of her most notable ventures is Bucklebury Farm, the 72-acre property in Berkshire that she and her husband, James Matthews, purchased for £1.5 million in 2020.

What was once a simple deer safari park has been transformed into a family-friendly destination featuring glamping pods, ziplines, a petting zoo, and a play area. The farm is home to more than 160 animals, including rabbits, donkeys, pigs, goats, and chickens.

Now, Pippa and her business partner, James Murray, are exploring a new expansion opportunity—a nursery for children aged 9 months to 5 years.

A recent announcement on Bucklebury Farm’s official Instagram account revealed plans to launch the project, which could provide a unique countryside learning environment for young children.

If the plans go ahead, it’s possible that Pippa’s own daughters, Grace, 3, and Rose, 1, could attend. Her eldest child, Arthur, 5, has already started school.

This latest move follows in the entrepreneurial footsteps of Pippa’s mother, Carole Middleton, who built Party Pieces into a multi-million-pound business. Carole’s success played a key role in funding her children’s elite education at Marlborough College.

Despite her thriving business ventures, Pippa remains closely connected to her royal relatives. Kate and Prince William frequently visit the Middleton family home in Berkshire, and Prince George even spent his first few weeks there rather than at Kensington Palace.

The family is also known to enjoy visits to the Boot Inn, a popular local pub.

With Pippa’s estimated £43 million fortune and growing business empire, she is proving that success runs in the Middleton family—whether in royal circles or the business world.