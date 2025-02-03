The Weeknd's first look from 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' revealed

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' marks as The Weeknd's first leading role

The Weeknd, originally named as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, will be featuring in a psychological thriller starring him alongside Jenna Ortega.

The film, titled after his sixth studio album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', will not only feature Abel as the leading man but he has also played a vital role in preparing the script.

Distributors Lionsgate just dropped the first look of the singer from the upcoming flick. The fresh still gives an intense vibe as the 34-year-old seem to have a mental breakdown in the scene.

The makers shared the still along with a caption that read: “Why won’t you let me go? #HurryUpTomorrow // 5.16.25.”

Fans are extremely excited to see the Blinding Light vocalist in his first ever leading film role. They expressed their excitement beneath the first look of the artist.

One of them wrote: “This is about to be the greatest show on earth.” Meanwhile, another penned: “Can’t Wait.”

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the thriller movie is being produced by Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is based on a musician, who is suffering from insomnia and is pulled into a journey with a stranger who loosens the core of his existence.

Slated to release on May 16, 2025, the movie also features Barry Keoghan, Gabby Barrett and Charli D’Amelio.