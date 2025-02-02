Issa Rae addresses 'Insecure' fan backlash: 'People told me to reshoot'

Issa Rae acknowledges that some fans of her hit HBO series Insecure remain dissatisfied with the show's conclusion, nearly four years after its finale aired in December 2021.

The series ended with Rae's character, Issa Dee, rekindling her romance with Lawrence Walker (Jay Ellis), a decision that sparked controversy among viewers due to the couple's tumultuous past.

The plot twist was further complicated by Lawrence's revelation that he had fathered a child with Condola Hayes (Christina Elmore), leaving some fans feeling frustrated and divided about the show's final outcome.

"People have told me to reshoot, which is crazy because they didn't like the decision that Issa makes in the end," the actress and business mogul told People magazine while promoting her new Super Bowl ad with TurboTax.

"I get asked for season 6 a lot — even this morning [Thursday, Jan. 30]. I had to just post because I got hacked this morning. Unfortunately, I fell for whatever phishing scams and now can't get into my account. And I don't even use it. So if you see crazy tweets for me, just know it's not me [and I said], 'Somebody, please help' on my Insta Story. 'I got hacked on Twitter.' And somebody was like, 'I'll help you if you give me three more seasons of Insecure.'"

"So I'm like, y'all can't even take me seriously," she added.

Rae has no plans to revisit the world of Insecure, the critically acclaimed series that delved into the everyday lives and awkward moments of modern Black women.

She's set to make her Super Bowl commercial debut, partnering with TurboTax to promote their hassle-free tax preparation services.

This latest venture comes on the heels of her recently released film, One of Them Days, which she co-produced.