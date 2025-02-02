Liam Payne's family ditched by streaming Giant?

Liam Payne to make his last on screen appearance in 'Building the Band'

Liam Payne’s first posthumous show is set to air later in 2025. However, the decision has left his fans divided.

Netflix recently confirmed that Building the Band, whose filming was wrapped up months before the One Direction singer’s tragic death on October 16, will move forward after the streaming giant was in talks with the grieving family for approval.

Despite being in direct contact with Liam’s family, a source told The Sun that Netflix’s sudden announcement "surprised" the singer’s loved ones, as they had not "given it a final stamp of approval."

In addition to the History singer’s family, the revelation sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Some expressed disapproval of the show’s airing, with one fan saying, "I’m not sure if I would be okay watching him be that show, knowing he’s not here anymore."

"How are we supposed to watch this? We’ll see him laughing and having fun on the show, and we’ll be drowning in tears over this unfairness, over his absence. Even writing this is making me cry," added another.

Meanwhile, some fans dealt with the news with optimistic approach and are looking forward to the show.

"He still gives us so much to remember [crying, red heart and bandage emoji]," remarked one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

"Can't wait to see him again for a few episodes [White heart emoji]," added another

"I hoped they would go ahead with it. He deserved to have this out," a third fan said, while a fourth added, "For a little while, we'll see him again."

In Building the Band, Liam appeared as a guest judge alongside Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland and Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger.

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys will host the show, which is designed to find talented singers from across the country, form their groups based on their compatibility and find "the next great music group."