Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence as King Charles mourns big loss

Kensington Palace released Prince William and Princess Kate's video after King Charles shared a heartbreaking message to mourn victims of the tragic plane crash in the US.

For the unversed, the King issued an emotional statement expressing his sadness over the American Airline crash with a military helicopter which reportedly took the lives of 67 people.

"My family and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the dreadful news of the tragic air accident in Washington, D.C., which has led to such a devastating loss of life," the King said.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account to share key memories from January as their monthly reminder practice.

For the unversed, January holds significance for the Walses as the future Queen was born this month.

Moreover, Princess Kate made a powerful return in 2025 by visiting a cancer hospital where she was treated herself. During the visit, Catherine announced that she is in remission from cancer, good news for all the royal fans around the world.

Notably, William and Kate were also bestowed with new roles as the future King became the patron of the College of Paramedics.

On the other hand, the mother-of-three was honoured to take over a job as patron of Tŷ Hafan, once done by King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales.

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Kate also made their first joint appearance of 2025 by marking a sombre event in remembrance of the Holocaust.