'Black Panther' star Sterling K Brown shares why he let universe lead

Sterling K Brown, acclaimed actor known for his powerful performances in This Is Us and Black Panther, captivated audiences with his range and emotional depth.

The actor is taking a step back and trusting the universe to guide his career. He recently opened up about how he’s letting go of the reins and allowing fate to decide his life.

He opened up to Hollywood star and shared: "I leave it in the hands of the universe and just say, 'If you want me to step here, I'll step there and whatever happens, happens'."

Brown earned an Oscar nomination for his standout role in American Fiction, but the actor admits he never saw the recognition coming.

He said: "I just knew it was a great story, a great script, and I wanted to be a part of it."

Sterling is proud of his recent successes, but he humbly admits there's been a bit of luck involved too.

"People will give me credit. I'll take credit for having good taste, but you never know when lightning is going to strike, right?"

He went on explaining, "I didn't have a hard knock life.

"We grew up in a house. My mom was a schoolteacher. My dad was a grocery clerk. All our needs were met.

"But I would tape my basketball shoes up if the sole came apart because that fixed them. And my mom got mad at me one time, she's like, 'You know, we can buy you shoes?' I was like, 'Yeah, but I fixed them. What's the big deal?'"