Princess Beatrice 'greatest wish' unveiled after welcoming daughter Athena

Princess Beatrice is over the moon after she welcomed her second baby girl Athena Elizabeth Rose with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Princess of York's greatest wish after becoming the mother of two girls has finally been revealed by a royal commentator.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, Jennie Bond said that Beatrice must be desiring that her daughters Sienna and Athena share the same strong bond she shared with her sister Princess Eugenie.

She said, "Having a sister is special. It just is. In good times and bad, it is so often your sisters you turn to."

"Beatrice and Eugenie have had many occasions when their support for one another has been incredibly important," Jennie stated.

The royal expert further shared, "It's lovely to see them, grown women now, still so close to one another so I'm absolutely sure that Beatrice's greatest wish will be for her two girls to grow up supporting and loving one another."

For the unversed, on January 29, Buckingham Palace shared the good news of the new addition to the royal family by releasing an adorable photo of the little girl and a heartfelt statement for Beatrice's family.