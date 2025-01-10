Jennifer Garner's partner John Miller reaches breaking point over Ben Affleck's visits

It's no secret that following his complete split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck found refuge with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

According to reports cited by Radar Online, Garner's current partner, John Miller, is quite upset that the ex is staying with her.

According to the same witness, Miller first sympathised with him because of their kids, but it appears that he is growing impatient now that the actor consistently turns up on extremely special occasions, which infuriates John.

The Radar Online claims that when actress Garner insisted on spending Thanksgiving delivering a turkey to those in need and Affleck accompanied her on that mission, businessman John Miller became irate.

"We're getting to a point where it really seems like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him, and a lot of people are predicting that he will leave," the source wrote for the outlet.

Although Miller and Jennifer Garner have been dating for six years, John was marginalised during the divorce of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, which appears to have been the worst thing that could have happened to him.

John Miller is well aware that Ben Affleck lives with his kids since they are the ones who can help him get through a tough time.

Though his girlfriend Garner is prepared to spend time with Ben to comfort him and support him morally through the stage he is going through, he is already tired and can not comprehend being pushed to the side.

"Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer seems unable to do the same, and may end up losing a great man because of this," family sources report.