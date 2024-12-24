Halle Bailey marks major milestone with ex DDG after breakup

Halle Bailey reunites with ex DDG to celebrate their son Halo's first birthday

Halle Bailey and DDG marked a major milestone together after parting ways a few months ago.

Taking over to Instagram on Monday, December 23, the Little Mermaid star posted a carousel offering a sneak peek from her son’s first birthday celebrations alongside the rapper.

The Color Purple actress welcomed her first baby, Halo, with her ex, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., in December 2023 and made the news public on January 6, 2024.

"Happy birthday to my halo. God gave me the greatest gift in you [hearts emojis] time flies when you’re having fun & mommy just can’t believe that you’re one," the songstress and actress captioned the series of snapshots from baby Halo’s coco melon-themed birthday bash.

In addition to the proud mom, DDG, 27, posted a different montage of photos on his social media account with a minimal yet heartwarming caption that read, "HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 1ST BORN [red heart and sports car emoji]."

It is pertinent to note that the couple, who announced their breakup in October, reunited to mark their baby’s first birthday months after their split.

Despite Bailey, 24, and DDG’s breakup, the former couple always prioritises their son and maintains a friendly relationship.