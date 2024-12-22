Inside Twilight alum Ashley Greene’s personal life and career evolution

Ashley Greene is an American actress and model and have been known for her incredible role as Alice Cullen in the highly successful Twilight Saga film series.

The 37-year-old gained fame after being cast as the cheerful, clairvoyant vampire Alice in the Twilight films, which were based on the book series by Stephenie Meyer.

The series, which also starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, became a cultural phenomenon, making Greene a household name.

Before her breakout role in Twilight (2008), Greene had appeared in several TV shows, including guest roles in series like Heroes and Shark.

However, it was her portrayal of Alice Cullen that catapulted her to international fame, as she appeared in all five Twilight films, from Twilight (2008) to The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

Following her success in Twilight, Greene pursued a diverse acting career, taking roles in both film and television. She starred in movies like Skateland (2010), The Apparition (2012), and CBGB (2013).

Ashley Greene has made headlines for her advocacy work, particularly with animal rights organizations and her involvement in various charitable causes.

Outside of her career, Greene has had a few high-profile relationships, including with actor Joe Jonas, and she is known to maintain a relatively private personal life. She has since become a prominent figure in both Hollywood and in the world of philanthropy, and continues to take on new projects in entertainment.