Meghan Markle's one-woman show of 'me, me, me'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are learning that bashing the royals isn’t the ticket to staying in the limelight.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers suggests their recent ceasefire is a savvy move, as their ongoing family feuds are quickly losing their charm.

Gone are the days of explosive interviews post-'Megxit' in 2020, and it seems the couple has realized their royal rants have "lost mileage."

Vickers points out that stepping away from old habits could free them up to focus on more “positive” endeavors.

As he put it to The Sun, “They’ve realized it wasn’t getting anywhere, because it was causing so much trouble.”

An expert recently weighed in on Harry and Meghan's ongoing media strategy, suggesting that for the couple, money is the ultimate motivator.

To keep their wallets full, they may need to stir up controversy and stay firmly in the public eye.

"To rake in the big bucks, sometimes they have to be a bit controversial, or at least do things that keep them in the limelight," the expert quipped.

When discussing the rocky relationship between Harry and King Charles, the expert didn't mince words. "

Harry's the one who needs to extend the olive branch—he's the one making it tough between them," they said.

However, they also pointed out that healing the royal rift likely isn't topping the monarch’s to-do list, and a reunion between the two seems improbable anytime soon.