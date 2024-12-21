Taylor Swift’s reaction to Eras Tour themed party by Travis Kelce revealed

Taylor Swift was 'shocked' by the surprise Eras Tour party by Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce planned a surprise party for Taylor Swift to celebrate the record-breaking Eras Tour.

The 35-year-old pop superstar thought she was going to a “quiet dinner” when she entered the party where all her close friends, and parents were invited.

An insider shared that the Anti-Hero hitmaker was “blown away” to see that her beau “went out of his way” for the shocking surprise.

“Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there,” the source told Page Six.

“That was the last thing she was expecting and she couldn’t believe Travis went out of his way to throw a surprise party for her. She thought it was so thoughtful and such a sweet gesture. It really meant so much to her.”

The insider further added that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “had this party planned for a while” and it was “something he knew he wanted to do” for Swift.

The NFL star “wanted to throw Taylor a surprise party because he felt like she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in.”

Kelce is “so proud of her” and “thankful he was able to pull it off without a hitch,” the insider noted.

The party came after the 14-time-Grammy winner enjoyed an intimate birthday celebration with her boyfriend on December 13th.