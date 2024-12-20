Angelina Jolie goes extra mile for her new role in upcoming movie ‘Stitches’

Angelina Jolie has recently gone out of her comfort zone as she prepares for a new role in an upcoming movie Stitches.

According to Daily Mail, the Maria star challenged herself to learn a new language for the forthcoming movie.

Jolie, who has begun filming in Paris, is required to deliver her lines in two languages for each scene, as the film will be released in two languages.

Before working in Stitches, the 49-year-old actress had showcased her French-speaking skills in the 2004 movie Taking Lives, where she played the character of Illeana.

Due to her maternal connection to the language, the mother-of-six may speak French fluently in the film, as her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was a French native.

This came after she candidly opened up about her experience of working on set with the eldest sons, saying, they saw the pain she usually hides from them.

Jolie stated, "The character [Maria Callas] has a lot of pain and they've of course seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn't experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child."

"So, they were there to witness some of that, but then we would hug or they would bring me cups of tea," the Oscar-winning actress added.

For the unversed, Jolie's sons, Maddox and Pax, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, previously took on roles as production assistants in the movie Maria.