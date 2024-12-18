'Red One': Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' film gets green signal by binge-watchers

'Red One' watched by 50 million on Prime Video on first weekend of release

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Christmas film Red One tanked at the box office.

It was a massive flop as it only earned $175 million globally.

The action-comedy depicts a villain who kidnaps a Santa Claus from the North pole. An operative is assigned the task to find the captured Santa by joining hands with world’s most accomplished tracker.

The failed film directed by Jake Kasdan is currently running in theatres, but highly-likely it will be removed due to less demand. It debuted on Rotten Tomatoes at 32%

Evans and Johnson starrer has been released on Prime Video recently.

Apparently, the binge watchers have a different opinion than the cinegoers as they seem to enjoy it at home.

The streaming platform has added Red One for subscribers. Not just that, the fans have made it the most-watched movie on Prime Video.

On the first weekend of its release, the fun film was viewed by 50 million people, reported Variety.

They all seem to like the flick so much that the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes’s Popcornmeter has reached to 90%

Distributed by Warner Bros, Red One also features Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons.