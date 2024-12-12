'The Mask' star Cameron Diaz reveals bitter truth about married life

American actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, singer and songwriter, have been together for long time now, as the couple have endured many ups and downs throughout their marriage.

The 52-year-old actress and her 45-year-old husband are parents of two kids: Raddix, who's 5, and Cardinal, who's 8 months old.

Cameron and Benji have learned to rely on therapy to help them fight against all the odds especially when they are very 'mad at each other' and don't want to be in the same room.

During her recent appearance on her brother in law's Artist Friendly podcast, Cameron shared, "So therapy is a big thing in our family, thank god."



"It’s what we depend on, so you have that commitment to work on it."

While revealing how therapy has helped the duo, she explained: "Why didn’t it work? How can I make it work? What’s my part? What’s the other person’s work?"

"Let’s be self-aware and go into the next attempt a little bit more equipped to hopefully come out with a different outcome," she added.

However, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have built a very strong and heartwarming relationship over the years, as they are now open about how therapy has helped them communicate better and navigate through tough times.