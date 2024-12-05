Kylie Kelce responds to rumours claiming daughter looks like Travis Kelce

Kylie Kelce has her own podcast 'Not Gonna Lie' which comes out on Wednesday

Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife, jokingly shared that she has had enough of the internet claiming that her daughters look like either of the Kelce brothers.



“The internet has run away with the fact that she looks like Travis, which I am slightly offended by,” the mom of three joked in a teaser for her upcoming podcast, Not Gonna Lie, on Wednesday.

Kylie joked, “I was blonde, I had one dimple. I very much feel like Ellie could pass for looking like mom.”

The hockey coach also begrudgingly shared that she’s aware her other two daughters, Wyatt, 5, and Bennett, 1, whom she shares with the retired NFL star, have inherited more of their father’s genes.

“If we could hop off the whole ‘Ellie looks like Travis’ train, that would be greatly appreciated because that’s the only one I have any chance of having any claim to when it comes to looking alike,” Kylie said.

However, she went on to appreciate husband for his “cute” genes, saying, “We are so lucky that my husband makes cute girls. When you look at Wyatt’s baby pictures and Jason’s baby pictures side-by-side, it looks like we have cloned him.”

“I complained a lot when Wyatt arrived. It looked like I had nothing to do with it.”

“If I had not pushed her out myself, I would not believe that I had any part in making her.”

Now that her little one is on the way, Kylie is hoping that she can have one of her children look like her.

“Trust me, I am trying desperately to make a child that has any, any resemblance to me,” Kylie concluded.

This comes after the couple announced that they are expecting their fourth child together last month.