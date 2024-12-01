Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s daughter Apple appears at debutante ball

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple makes special appearance at debutante ball

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple, who usually stays out of the spotlight, made a special appearance at the traditional debutante ball in Paris.

The 20-year-old donned a custom Valentino dress for the occasion which reportedly took 750 hours to make.

The elegant baby blue evening gown featured six tiers of silk plisse chiffon and was cinched at the waist with a black silk bow, as seen in Vogue’s post on Instagram.

Apple completed the look with a pair of black strappy Valentino sandals and minimum accessories.

She was joined by her entire family for the night, including her 18-year-old brother Moses.

For the unversed, the Le Bal des Debutantes is an annual ball held in the French capital and is based on the 18th-century English tradition of the debutante ball, which introduced young women to society.

Ophélie Renouard was the first to introduce a modern version of the ball, called “le Bal,” which raises money to help young women and serves as an “unforgettable moment of their couture and media premières,” per its official site.

Apple is presently a third-year student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.