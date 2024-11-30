Jessica Alba poses with husband Cash Warren, 3 kids for Thanksgiving photo

Jessica Alba on Thanksgiving day 2024

Jessica Alba spent this Thanksgiving day with family.

The actress gave fans a glimpse into her family’s Thanksgiving celebration in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday.

“Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours,” the actress wrote alongside a group photo featuring her husband, Cash Warren, and their three children. “Sending lots of love and light.”

In the snapshot, Alba, 43, looked stunning in a patterned, floor-length sundress, coordinated with her daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, who wore similar styles.

Meanwhile, her youngest, 6-year-old Hayes, sported a polo shirt, tan pants, and Nike sneakers, smiling brightly between his sisters. Warren, 45, matched his son’s casual vibe in a polo shirt and trousers.

The Honest Company co-founder and Warren have been happily married since May 2008.

The couple began their family shortly after tying the knot, welcoming Honor in June 2008. Haven followed in August 2011, and Hayes completed the family in December 2017.

During the sunny getaway, the family was also spotted enjoying some downtime on Wednesday.

Alba soaked up the sun on the beach, showing off her toned figure in a blue and white bikini and shielding her face with a wide-brimmed hat.

Warren opted for swim trunks paired with a baseball cap.