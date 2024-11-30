Prince William’s equerry drops Royal bombshell: Why he stepped down

Prince William’s equerry, Commander Rob Dixon, has bid an emotional farewell as he steps down from his royal role after four years of dedicated service.

Dixon, who has accompanied the Prince and Princess of Wales to major royal events including the King’s Coronation and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been a constant presence in their public life.

As equerry, Dixon’s duties involved supporting the couple at public engagements and offering assistance whenever needed.

The role is traditionally held by a senior member of the armed forces for a three-year term, but he extended his service, enjoying a close working relationship with the future King and Queen.

However, after 23 years of service in the Royal Navy, he is returning to the military, signaling the end of his time in royal service.

Before joining the royal household, he worked as a helicopter instructor, a role that helped him bond with Prince William over their shared military experiences.

In an emotional post on LinkedIn, The Commander reflected on his time working with the Prince and Princess of Wales, expressing gratitude for the “incredible opportunity” to serve in a role that challenged and inspired him.

He wrote, "I’ve had the most incredible opportunity to serve in a role that not only challenged me, but allowed me to grow, to learn, and to make meaningful contributions alongside a talented and passionate team.

I’m immensely grateful for the support, collaboration, and friendships formed during these last four years."

Dixon continued, "It’s now time to swap the top hat and tails for ‘daily working rig’ once again, and it’s the right thing to do."

His successor, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds, will take over the role on secondment from the Royal Air Force, continuing the close-knit support for the royal couple.