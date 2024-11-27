Kensington Palace delightful moments with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, celebrated their life changing moments with Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals at Kensington Palace to let the world know about their new relationship.

On 27 November In 2017, Harry and Meghan announced to the world that they had become engaged and were to be married. The pair memorably posed for pictures at Kensington Palace, the current office of Prince and Princess of Wales, before sitting down to give an interview with the BBC.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles and in good spirits at the Palace's historic event, celebrating Meghan and Harry's engagement.

In the chat , the pair, who are now living in California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, revealed how they had been roasting a chicken when Harry popped the question, presenting Meghan with a beautiful engagement ring containing diamonds belonging to the late Princess Diana.

But several years later, when the Sussex's controversial docuseries landed on Netflix, they had a slightly different version of events the night they became engaged.

In the show, Harry revealed he proposed to Meghan outside in the romantic candle-lit garden of Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, rather than inside the home, and shared a snap of himself down on one knee during the evening picnic before he asked Meghan to marry.

The Duke went on explaining how he 'wanted to do it earlier' but needed to secure permission from the Queen before asking Meghan, so couldn't do it outside the UK.

Speaking of his proposal, Harry explained: "I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was roasting a chicken and that kind of slightly gave the game away.

"In the middle of the North garden, overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles," Harry recalled, while Meghan admitted: "He told me not to peek," before a video is shown of Meghan filming herself in hushed tones telling friend Jess on the on the phone: "It's actually happening!"