Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton's relationship takes new turn

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who waited patiently for their time to take the throne, are said to be not in favour to quit it soon.

The 77-year-old, who's resting at the Palace after being affected from chest infection, is reportedly not ready for the Princess of Wales to become queen.

Camilla and Charles, who are fully enjoying their new roles as the King and the Queen, are well aware of the fact that the crown is in heir to the British throne Prince William's destiny.

However, the King doesn't want to hand it over prematurely to the Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is also enjoying the influence that comes with being queen, and her relationship with the Princess of Wales doesn't make her eager for the transfer of power, either, according to new shocking report.

A source told Us Weekly that Camilla takes her job very seriously, adding: “She loves her responsibilities. Her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn’t want to let it go so fast.”

The outlet, citing the source, added Camilla is "particularly hesitant to pass on her duties to Kate." The two royal wives have “always had a tense relationship,” claimed the sources.

A separate source, according to InStyle, told the same outlet that King Charles and William“ are close,” but they are “rivals when it comes to work.”

On the her hands, Princess Catharine and Prince William are doing their best to prepare for their time.

There are also speculations and predictions about the King's eldest son's reign as people believe "William can provide a modern way of ruling that everyone will see as a breath of fresh air."