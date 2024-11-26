Kim Kardashian faces backlash over alleged 'photoshop' failure

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over alleged photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian shared a carousal of pictures from the sets of her new legal drama series for Hulu, All's Fair, heaping immense backlash.

Taking it to her Instagram, the 44-year-old posted snaps on her stories, posing in front of a mirror as she flaunted a white matching blazer and skirt set along with satin red heels.

Kim complimented her all over look with red fishnet stockings and a purse.

The pictures instantly got bitter reactions, as the users began slamming the actress for editing the snaps.

A user went on stating, "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall. Oops! She forgot to Photoshop the mirror. Reality photobombed her Photoshop phuckery."

The picture showed a shadow of the socialite's bum, which appeared bigger and more round. On the camera, Kim's backside appeared smaller.

Noticing the photoshop blunder, one follower wrote: "She is such a joke. Everybody grab your popcorn and tune in to see how this s--- show ends. I imagine she will be all head and a-- by 2028."

Another person wrote: "Her a-- is HUGE here and she’s clearly photoshopped thinner, so imagine how big it must really be now."

On the contrary, some of her fans poured in their remarks to defend the star, as an admirer went on saying: "She didn't forget and we're falling for it. Bad photoshop and rage-bait is all that they have left for attention and headlines."

Another person wrote: "I disagree, I think the mirror is photoshopped as well."

For the unknown, Kim Kardashian will be sharing the screen with two iconic award-winning actresses, Halle Berry and Glenn Close in All’s Fair, directed by Ryan Murphy.