Victoria, David Beckham's son shows appreciation with heartfelt gesture

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham pays homage to his parents

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham is paying homage to his parents with a heartwarming gesture.

The 19-year-old, who already has an impressive collection of tattoos, offered an inside glimpse into his 'mum and dad' inkings.

Posting a photo on his Instagram Stories, Cruz showcased a well-decorated heart surrounded by a ribbon bearing 'mum and dad' in capital letters.

This comes on the heels of the siblings' sweetest tribute to one another with matching tattoos.

Meanwhile, the former English footballer and present-fashion designer's youngest one went strong with another tattoo, twinning with his famous dad's portrait of Jesus.

Cruz's ink preferences are in accordance with his father, who has been adding to his collection for years.

David's tattoo obsession has been the talk of the town for years, with fans assuming the total count.

The Inter Miami CF co-owner is thought to have amassed over 60 tattoos, including the names of his three sons, daughter, and beloved wife, who is widely known as a former Spice Girl member.

David and Victoria share four children together, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham.